PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 302,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

RRC stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.