PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $8.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $449.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

