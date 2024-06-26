Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Insider Activity

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Report on PRIM

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.