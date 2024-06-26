Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

