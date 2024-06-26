Progressive’s (PGR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

PGR traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $205.32. 851,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,539. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

