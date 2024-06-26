Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $19.27. Prudential shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 156,903 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

