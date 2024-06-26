Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Prudential by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

