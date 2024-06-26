Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYCB. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

