Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Increased by Analyst

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

AAON Stock Up 5.9 %

AAON stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

