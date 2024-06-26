Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Issued By B. Riley

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Abacus Life in a report released on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ABL opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.50 and a beta of 0.17. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

