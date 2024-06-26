Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By William Blair

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.