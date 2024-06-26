Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOKF. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOKF opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

