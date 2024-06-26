Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $97,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $20,471,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

