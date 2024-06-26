Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

