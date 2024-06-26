Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 120.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

