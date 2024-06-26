Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after buying an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 558,291 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

