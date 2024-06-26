Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

KeyCorp stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after buying an additional 880,139 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

