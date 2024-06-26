Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,789,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,404,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

