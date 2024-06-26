Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of LUV opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,789,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,404,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

