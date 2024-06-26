Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WaFd in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WaFd Stock Down 0.7 %

WaFd stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 73,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WaFd by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

