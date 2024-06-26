Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Increased by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

NYSE MC opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.13 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

