Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

SAIC opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.24. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,010 shares of company stock worth $732,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

