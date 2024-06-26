Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Reduced by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

