Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Reduced by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

