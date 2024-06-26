Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,367 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

