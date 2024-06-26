Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 873.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,547,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 45.9% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

