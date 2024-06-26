Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $672.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $623.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

