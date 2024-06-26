Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.