Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

