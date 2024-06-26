Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 453 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 1,350.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYJ opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

