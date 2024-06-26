Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,431 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,739,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 489.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $378.41 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.26 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

