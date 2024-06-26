Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 22,319 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

