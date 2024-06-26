Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $167,661.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $308.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

FARO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.