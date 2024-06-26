Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Genesco were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

