Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $336,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,006 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 272.5% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.83. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

