Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $289,000 in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the third quarter worth $415,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Semrush by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other Semrush news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at $682,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Semrush news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at $682,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,826,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,833 shares of company stock worth $6,421,873. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

