Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $321,000 Investment in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $80.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

