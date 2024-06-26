Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,233 shares of company stock worth $4,094,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.5 %

UNF stock opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

