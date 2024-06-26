Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BCO. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.