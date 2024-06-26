Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,234 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

