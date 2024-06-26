Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,550 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Terex by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 155,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

