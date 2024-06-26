Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.