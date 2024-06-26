Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 35,530 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,930,725 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,316.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.