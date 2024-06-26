Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $277,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $23,383,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.