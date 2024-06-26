Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $311,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Profile



HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

