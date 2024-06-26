Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVI. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Viad Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VVI stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.15 million, a PE ratio of -89.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

