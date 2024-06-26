Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

