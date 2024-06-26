Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Materialise were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 45.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 128,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Materialise by 48.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Materialise by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of MTLS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.23. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Materialise

Materialise Profile

(Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.