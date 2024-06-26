Quadrise (LON:QED) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Quadrise Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:QED opened at GBX 2.22 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.85. Quadrise has a 52 week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

