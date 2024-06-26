Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 2.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 27,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 22,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rafael stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Rafael as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

