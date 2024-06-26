Rebecca Chambers Sells 260 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Chambers sold 260 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $11,957.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96.

Inari Medical stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 175.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at $894,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

