Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Performance

NYSE:RGS opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.81. Regis has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.